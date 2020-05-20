TALLAHASSEE, Florida — Keshia Ritchie of Enterprise was among the 1,300 students named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Tallahassee Community College.
Tallahassee Community College is consistently ranked as one of the top community colleges in the nation. Every semester, thousands of students choose TCC as the next step in their education journey. Offering an Associate in Arts degree for transfer to a state university in multiple tracks, as well as over 70 different degree and certificate programs that encompass a variety of fields, TCC has a wide range of educational pathways for students from all walks of life.
