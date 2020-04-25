A detailed roads assessment throughout Enterprise rated the city in an overall “Poor” category and concluded that no action would allow streets to deteriorate into a “Serious” designation in six years.
Barry Mott, vice president for Barge Design Solutions in Dothan, presented his findings to the Enterprise City Council in its work session last week.
Mott and his team studied all 735 paved roads in the city — and drove 220 centerline miles in the process — in a state-of-the-art van designed to monitor and evaluate different types of road problems like rutting, cracking, potholing and weathering.
“Y’all hired Barge to come in and do an assessment of your roads, the road conditions in the city,” Mott told the council. “We decided early on that we would take all the human factors out. We would basically drive the road with mechanical devices and rank the roads from best to worst.”
He said it took a week to drive the roads, but “a while” to process the data. Each street was assigned a PCI number — a Pavement Condition Index number — which is a standard used by engineers. The score can range from 1 to 100.
“I told you a 100 was paved yesterday and a 1 you can’t drive it,” Mott said. “I’m eating some crow on that 1 number. It’s not that you can’t drive it. A 1 condition road is at the very end of its useful life. You can drive it.”
He added that each score then fits into an ASTM Classification. Scores of 86-100 are Good; 71-85 Satisfactory, 56-70 Fair, 41-55 Poor, 41-55 Very Poor, 11-25 Serious and 1-10 Failed.
Council member Turner Townsend asked about different conditions on the same road.
“If the van saw a reason to cut the road into sections, it did,” Mott said. “You can have different PCI numbers at different points on the same road, but they are averaged for the grade.”
He provided examples on different roads for the various categories.
Good (86-100): Regan Street, 91
Satisfactory (71-85): Westview Street, 75
Fair (56-70): Coppinville Road, 62
Poor (41-55): Chambers Street, 47
Very poor (26-40): Pine Wood Drive, 31
Serious (11-25): Donald Street, 18
Failed (1-10): Natchez Drive, 6
“The current city average is a 52,” Mott told the council. “You’re in the upper end of the Poor category.”
He provided a graph summary of his findings. There were 39 Good roads, 135 were Satisfactory, 147 were Fair, 135 were Poor, 110 were Very Poor, 107 were Serious and 57 were Failed.
He also translated that into miles of roads per category: There were 8 miles of Good roads, 36 were Satisfactory, 42 were Fair, 39 were Poor, 31 were Very Poor, 32 were Serious and 12 miles were considered Failed.
Mott also talked about how roads typically degrade over time. He said 50 percent of the lifespan of a road can still have a PCI above 80. At about 70 percent of a road’s lifespan, the PCI can still be in the 65 range.
“After that it starts to fall off dramatically,” Mott said. “When you talk about a road with a PCI of 40 or 20, the road is deteriorating by about three PCI numbers per year.”
There was a bit of good news in his presentation.
“Typically, when you get to Serious or Failed, there are a lot of base issues … bad things that are causing it to be in that bottom end,” Mott said. “What my staff determined was we have very little base failures here — which is a good thing. Most of the problems we have is just a wearing surface problem. The top surface of the asphalt is just worn off and it just need to have a paving project done.”
The council was eager to know how much that kind of work would cost. Mott said typically it would cost $20 per square yard to repave and $70 a square yard for full-depth replacement. Since most of the road didn’t include those base issues, Mott is using $25 per square yard in his model.
“That gives us the $20 for repaving plus a little bit extra for base work because we’re going to have some base work issues in some areas,” he said.
Roughly, the cost is about $250,000 per mile, Mott said.
“You’ve got a lot of roads with a PCI under 40. … You’ve 200 miles of road. It’s going to take some money to fix them.”
Townsend said the gas tax would fund about a $7.5 million bond issue, plus about $1 million in the bank that is earmarked for road improvement.
“That lift would be easier than $3 million a year,” Townsend said. “Once you pledge those gas tax dollars for a 15-year bond issue, now we’re talking about a $3 million general fund spend year after year after year.”
Mott presented four scenarios to the council — ranging from doing nothing to a money-is-no-object plan. If nothing is done to the roads, in 10 years the city’s average PCI would be 15.
“This thing is falling very dramatically if we don’t catch it now,” Mott said. “In three years it’s going to be a 37.”
If the council spends $1 million a year starting next year, that money won’t be enough to keep up with the degrading conditions. The overall PCI rating would be at 40 sometime in 2025 or 2026 and would be in the mid- to low 30s by 2029.
He ran a third scenario where the city invested $5 million in the first year and $2 million per year over the next nine years. That would bump up the overall PCI rating to the low 60s initially and would keep that rating above 50 in 10 years. Of course, that’s about where Enterprise is today.
Mott’s “Cadillac Plan” is based on an $8 million first-year investment and $3 million annually for the next nine years. That would keep the PCI rating between 65 and 70.
“Here’s the problem, that is probably unattainable,” he said. “There’s got to be a sweet spot where the finances meet the needs.”
The City Council will have to find that sweet spot. But it’s not just finding the funding for the project. It will have to prioritize which roads are resurfaced first.
Council member Al Miller noted that traffic counts will need to be a factor.
“Some poor roads may have five cars per day and some poor roads may have 1,000,” Miller said.
Mott said the council asked him for the assessment to take the worst roads first without those variables, but agreed that will come into play at some point.
“It would make more sense to me to take a road with a PCI of 30 that has 1,000 cars a day and make it priority over a road that’s a 10 that’s only got 10 cars a day on it,” Mott said.
“It’s going to take some human factor to look at these roads and say does it make sense we’re hitting these roads here. You may have a three-mile road that serves five houses. Does that come early? Where do we put our bang for the buck? You’ve got to put some human factor into that decision.”
Council member Eugene Goolsby acknowledged the point, but countered with one of his own.
“If you live on a cul-de-sac and your road is all to pieces and only 10 or 12 cars per day go back in there compared to another road that has 100 cars a day, that street’s just as important to those people as the street with 100 cars a day,” Goolsby said.
Council President Perry Vickers acknowledged the work done by Mott, Staci Hayes and Shannon Roberts in compiling the report. Mott will return to a future work session as the council digests the report and considers, well, the road ahead.
Hayes, the Interim Director of Engineering for the city, said there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, but was glad to have this starting point.
“It’s exciting to see the data. I’ve been here 13 years and I think it’s the first time all of our roads have been assessed,” Hayes said, adding that she wasn’t surprised by the report.
“No, I ride these roads every day. It’s hard because as a city, you never want anything to look ‘poor’ or bad. … But it will be interesting to see the different modules he comes up with, the scenarios, when he comes back to a work session.”
