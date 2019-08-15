Roby learns about new programs, facilities at ESCC

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby on Tuesday visited Enterprise State Community College where she learned about facility improvements and heard from ESCC President Matt Rodgers, as well as other college officials.
“My staff and I had a productive visit, and we greatly appreciated the warm welcome,” Roby said. “I enjoyed hearing from President Matt Rodgers, division chairs and directors and State Representative Rhett Marques.”
Roby said it was “exciting to learn more about the college’s many facility improvements” and new programs and opportunities academically and athletically.
“I will continue to do all I can in Congress to support their role in workforce development,” Roby said. “We are fortunate to have this outstanding school in the Wiregrass.”
Marques said Rodgers and his staff “are doing a fantastic job preparing the future workforce in the Wiregrass.”
In the last year, ESCC launched a new academics program -- Mechatronics -- and expanded its Computer information Sciences program. Recently, a new CDL program was also launched, and there are plans to expand other programs in the near future.
Additionally, ESCC underwent several renovations. Some of those are still ongoing, and the projects include the new Student Center and Talmadge Hall at the Enterprise Campus.
This July, Roby announced she will not be running for re-election next year.
