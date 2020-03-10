Here’s a cool story — and a creamy one.
This year makes the 50th anniversary of McDonald’s iconic Shamrock Shake, the green, minty concoction that was created by Hal Rosen, a McDonald’s owner in Connecticut who developed the shake without founder Ray Kroc’s permission in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
Kroc heard about the “off the books” drink, which Rosen actually created in 1967, and learned how popular the seasonal drink was. The company debuted it at select locations in the U.S. in 1970.
This is neither a commercial nor an endorsement for the shake. But it’s a story about what happened next. In 1974, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Fred Hill’s 3-year-old daughter was being treated for leukemia. Remember, 46 years ago a child’s leukemia diagnosis was a lot different from what it is today.
Hill and his wife, Fran, camped out on hospital benches or in crowded waiting rooms during her years of treatment. They watched other families going through the same thing. Many of those came from long distances for their care and couldn’t afford hotel rooms.
The Hills enlisted help from his teammates and the Eagles organization to raise funds. General manager Jim Murray reached out to Dr. Audrey Evans, head of the pediatric oncology unit at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Dr. Evans had dreamed of a “home away from home” for families of the children she and her staff were treating. She called Don Tuckerman, a friend from the local McDonald’s advertising agency, and asked what their next promotion was. Tuckerman said it was St. Patrick’s Day and the Shamrock Shake.
With the support of Kroc, McDonald’s launched a week-long promotion around the shake, with all profits going toward Evans’ dream.
Enough funds were raised to buy an old four-story, seven-bedroom house near the hospital. It opened later in 1974 as the first Ronald McDonald House.
Today, Murphy Family Restaurants, which owns 30 McDonald’s in the Wiregrass, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Shamrock Shake. It also supports the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama in Birmingham, which is “home” to 73 families each night. Those families have a private room, WIFI, laundry facilities and home-cooked meals provided by volunteers.
As a nod to its history, the Shamrock Shake is again part of a national promotion. From now under March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day — all McDonald’s will donate 25 cents to the Ronald McDonald House Charities for every Shamrock Shake or Oreo McFlurry sold. The Murphy-owned McDonald’s donations will go to the Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham.
“The Ronald McDonald House is a fantastic organization,” said Eddie Byrd, the director of marketing and community outreach for Murphy Family Restaurants. “If you have a sick child, you want to be near to that child. I’m on a campaign to spread the word about the Ronald McDonald House.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.