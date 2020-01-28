Rotary Club speaker, new member Jan 28, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Melissa Braun, of Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Service, addresses the Enterprise Rotary, relating all the services of WEPS to residents facing unplanned pregnancies. Photos submitted by Mary Cain Regan Baker, of Enterprise, is inducted into the Enterprise Rotary Club. Baker is pinned by his sponsor, Steve Nagy. Club President Kevin Payne (left) welcomed Baker. submitted pHOTOS/Mary Cain Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. MOST POPULAR Police investigate multiple fraudulent transactions reported by All-In Credit Union customers Gilley announces plans for future of former BamaJam property Man who struck 3 linemen during Michael cleanup sentenced to four life sentences UPDATE: Enterprise PD looking for 2 persons of interest in All-In fraud case Protect & Serve: Law enforcement is a calling, not just a job More Latest Local Offers Walding Landscaping and Tree Service NONE NONE
