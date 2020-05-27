rotary photo

Submitted photo

The Enterprise Rotary Club delivered lunch to the Enterprise Police, Fire Departments, and the Enterprise Rescue Squad on Tuesday. Pictured are (front row, from left) Mary Sue Cain, Jane Fletcher,, Casey Yaronczyk, (middle row) Paul Sherling, Shane Johnson, James Tarbox, Kevin Payne, Micheala Nall, Gordon Griffin, Becky Hancock, (back row) John Campbell, Richard Pipkin, Will Leib, Kelsie Jennings, Josh Carnley, Joe Paul Stewart, Steve Nagy, and Regan Baker.

 Submitted photo
