The Republican Women of Coffee County (RWCC) participated in the Enterprise Day of Service by donating $500 to Hand Up Enterprise, a local nonprofit service organization which serves those in need. With Coffee County citizens losing jobs or being laid off due to COVID-19, RWCC felt that Hand Up would be called upon more than ever for food and supplies. This donation comes under RWCC’s Caring for America program, in which they take an active part in the community to help those less fortunate. Projects include diaper drives for Coffee County Family Services; support for Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Services and Annie’s Outreach and Coffee County Family Services Back-to-School bash; jacket and blanket drive for Hurricane Michael victims; and trauma kits for local law enforcement. RWCC has been recognized by the State and National Federations of Republican Women for their Caring for America projects. Pictured are (from left) Hand Up member Ann Reynolds; Jennifer Nichols, founder of Hand Up Enterprise; RWCC President Virginia Howard; and RWCC 1st Vice President Carol Boylston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.