The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet Feb. 19 at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway.
Speakers will include Congressional candidates Terry Hasdorff and Jessica Taylor; Public Service Commission President candidates Twinkle Cavanaugh and Robin Litaker; Jill Ganus, candidate for Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals; and Mike Bailey, candidate for Coffee County Commission.
Pros and cons of Constitutional Amendment 1 on Education will be discussed. Music will be provided by the band “Pure and Simple.”
Written questions from the floor will be taken and sample ballots will be available.
Social time begins at 11 a.m. and a $12 optional buffet opens at 11:20 a.m. Music starts at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at 11:50 a.m. The public is invited to attend, but reservations are necessary in order to ensure adequate seating and food. Please call Jan at 334-494-3763, or email rwccreservations@gmail.com to make a reservation and indicate whether or not you plan to eat.
