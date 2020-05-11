The Republican Women of Coffee County (RWCC) have canceled their May meeting due to COVID-19 restrictions. As a service to our members and the voters of Coffee County, we have booked US Senatorial candidates Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville for conference calls on Wednesday, May 20. The call with Sessions will begin at noon and end at 12:30 p.m. The call with Tuberville will begin at 12:45 p.m. and end at 1:15 p.m. The candidates will discuss their platforms for 10 minutes, and then RWCC Program VP Carol Boylston will ask questions for the remaining 20 minutes of the calls.
Participating in the conference call is very easy. To join the Sessions call, dial the call-in number 1-866-442-7312 and then simply listen. Participants may begin dialing in five minutes before noon. To participate in the Tuberville call, dial the call-in number 1-205-578-1749 and again, just listen (dialing in may begin at 12:40 p.m.). Participants must mute their phones after joining the calls.
RWCC would like to have a large number of participants on these conference calls, so please feel free to share this information with family and friends.
The Alabama Republican Primary Run-Off Election will be held July 14.
For more information on the Republican Women of Coffee County, please contact RWCC President Virginia Howard at 1-334-477-1176.
