The Republican Women of Coffee County will host a Congressional District 2 (CD2) Candidate Forum at their Jan. 15 meeting at the Enterprise Country Club.
All the candidates were invited, and those who have agreed to participate so far are Thomas Brown, Jr., Jeff Coleman, Troy King, Barry Moore, and Bob Rogers. This may be the only chance the voters will have to hear from the candidates in a forum setting. The candidates will be given time to speak about their campaigns, and then questions will be taken from the floor.
The District 2 seat is currently held by Congresswoman Martha Roby, who decided not to run for re-election.
Social time begins at 11 a.m.; an optional $12 buffet opens at 11:20 a.m.; and the meeting will begin at approximately 11:50 a.m. The public is invited to attend, but reservations are necessary in order to ensure adequate seating and food. Please call Jan at 334-494-3763 or email rwccreservations@gmail.com to make a reservation and indicate whether or not you plan to eat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.