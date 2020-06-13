The Republican Women of Coffee County will host a Second Congressional District candidate forum at its June 17 meeting at the Enterprise Country Club.
The two Republican candidates in the July 14 run-off election are Barry Moore and Jeff Coleman. Moore has confirmed his attendance. Coleman has a schedule conflict, but will send a representative from his campaign to speak on his behalf.
“What we worked out was we asked our members for questions and we compiled those and sent them to Mr. Coleman and asked if he would write out responses,” RWCC President Virginia Howard said Friday. “That way his representative could read them and speak on his behalf. Barry will be there.
“Also, the two Criminal Appeals judicial candidates, Beth Kellum and Will Smith, will be there but our agenda is too full to allow them to speak. They will be able to introduce themselves, but their time will be very limited.”
Howard said she expects a busy meeting. State District 91 Representative Rhett Marques is expected to attend and give a legislative update from Montgomery.
“Normally we start at noon but I’m going to gavel down about 11:45,” she said. “I think it’ll be a good meeting I think people will be excited about getting back together.”
This will be the first RWCC meeting in person since February due to COVID-19.
“We’re encouraging anyone with health problems that they need to use wisdom and not expose themselves to other people,” Howard said. “We will observe all the state mandates. We’ll be meeting people at the door with hand sanitizer. We’re going to make it, in that sense, as safe as possible. But we are very excited about getting back together again.”
RWCC Hospitality Chairwoman Jan White said the doors will open around 11 a.m. An optional $12 buffet will be served at the club around 11:30 a.m. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required.
“I’m glad to be meeting again in person,” White said.
Contact Jan to RSVP at arwccreservations@gmail.com or call 494-3763.
