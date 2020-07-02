In addition to the restructuring of Enterprise City Schools’ kindergarten units, also discussed during the work session Tuesday morning was the plan for how to safely reopen schools in August.
Superintendent Greg Faught said standard safety measures like hand-sanitizing stations and random temperature checks as students come into the classrooms would be implemented, and the wearing of masks for both teachers and students would also be strongly encouraged, though not required. In order to help further protect students and staff alike, he asks that parents perform daily temperature checks at home before leaving for school and to also send a personal hand sanitizer if possible.
“We’re going to need some help from parents at home to do that first initial screening every day at home,” Faught said. “Check your child to see if they’re running a fever or complaining of not feeling well.”
For kindergarten and first-grade teachers, he suggested supplying face shields in order for the students to be able to see, as well as hear, their teachers reading to help them learn more easily.
“Those young, emerging readers need to be able to see their teachers’ lips as they’re talking to them and having them sound out the letters and words,” he said. “If [they’re wearing a mask] they’re not going to get it as well.”
For many parents, sending their child back to school no matter what safety precautions are put in place is too big of a risk to take, a side the board has heavily considered and planned for as well. Faught announced that the state purchased an online curriculum from Florida Virtual School, a move he fully supported.
“Florida is a leader in distance learning and has been for 2 decades,” Faught said. “We’re going to deliver the best online content we can.”
While the method of how students will learn online has not been decided on at this time, several ideas were discussed including having children learning from home tune in to classes in real time via Google Classroom or other similar programs. Not only do the children get to stick to a familiar routine, they will also have the opportunity to ask questions the moment they need to and participate in class discussions.
“We want to try to make it as easy as we can for our teachers,” Faught said. “We don’t want a situation where they have to teach regular school and then after, turn around and do an online experience for the kids. Not everyone will think this is a good idea, and we’re open [to other options]. This is going to be a difficult year already, so I want to make sure that we’re looking out for them as well as our kids because what they do is the most difficult job within our school system.”
Faught expressed concern about potential learning gaps in children who learn from home versus children who attend school, but agreed that a parent’s decision regarding their child’s health and education is the best decision possible.
“There is no better way to teach or learn than in person,” he said. “Some children will be better with an online experience than others, but that doesn’t mean they won’t get better at it. If a large number of students end up staying home, we anticipate there to be learning gaps created over time. It’s not the same as sitting in front of your teacher, and I think parents need to understand that, too. But again, we don’t claim that our solution for their children is better than their own decision.”
Whether a parent chooses to send their child to school or to utilize distance learning, once a decision is made it will remain that way for the entirety of the nine-week grading period, and the child cannot participate in extracurricular activities, barring a medical need such as an accident or prolonged illness.
Athletics has also been a much debated topic of conversation, especially across the South. As it stands currently, a student athlete that contracts the virus will be quarantined for two weeks and will miss an additional week of athletic activity to re-acclimate and recover.
For Faught and the board, there have been and will continue to be many aspects to consider regarding keeping students and faculty safe and healthy and even bigger decisions to make. Even after their best efforts and with all of the measures put in place to keep students safe at school, the question still lingers: “What if we’re not told a child is sick?”
“What if the parent doesn’t tell you they’ve had Covid-19 and just said they were home sick and sends them back once they’re symptom free?” he said. “It’s going to be a very challenging year. There’s going to be a lot of things like that to consider, and I’m sure there’s going to be a hundred other things come up that we don’t even know about yet.”
In an email Wednesday morning, Faught outlined a guide for parents with the following information:
• ECS will open on time, August 6, 2020, and will remain open for students as scheduled on the school calendar.
• ECS will only close when advised to do so by the Alabama Department of Public Health or the governor.
• ECS strongly encourages all medically cleared students to attend school in person.
• ECS will offer distance learning opportunities for those students whose parents choose to keep them home.
• Students whose parents elect to keep them home and receive distance learning will do so for the entire nine- week grading period and will not be permitted to participate in extracurricular activities associated with school such as choral music, band, clubs, athletics, etc.
• A form will be posted online that parents can sign as an agreement about the terms of keeping their children at home.
• ECS will install hand sanitizing stations throughout each school.
• Parents should also consider packing hand sanitizer in their students’ backpacks.
• We strongly encourage students, staff and parents to wear facial coverings while on campus.
• All ECS staff will be provided with facial masks or shields.
• Classrooms, common areas and buses will be wiped down with disinfectant and cleaned as often as practical.
The list can be found online at enterpriseschools.net. Faught advised the list will be an evolving document and encourages parents to continually check the website for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.