The body of a 23-year-old Joshua Kaleb Watson will be returning home to Enterprise Friday morning.
The Enterprise High School graduate was killed by an active shooter on Pensacola Naval Air Station Dec. 6. Watson is being called a hero for his actions that morning when, after being shot multiple times, he was able to quickly alert responders to the whereabouts of the shooter, thus saving lives.
The body is expected to arrive at the Dothan Airport Friday morning. A procession is expected to leave the airport at roughly 10:30 a.m. for the trip to Enterprise, and is expected to arrive at Searcy Funeral Home around 11 a.m.
A spokesperson for the family said the route will be Highway 84 West to Enterprise and then north on Boll Weevil Circle (Highway 92) to Searcy Funeral Home at the intersection of Highway 167. Enterprise police will escort the procession.
Anyone who would like to come out to show their support for this young man and his family and to pay tribute to his bravery and patriotism are welcome to line the highways and streets along the route.
More information about arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.