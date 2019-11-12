Sam Boswell Honda holds flag retirement ceremony Saturday

Enterprise’s Sam Boswell Honda flag retirement ceremony was Saturday, welcoming attendees from many local military and civilian organizations to take part in flying the new flag and respectfully laying the old one to rest.
Sam Boswell Honda owner O’Neal Boswell kicked off the ceremony with a series of opening remarks
After the opening prayer, Enterprise VFW Post 6683 Commander Otis Smith took the microphone to talk about the importance of the American flag and the significance of its 13 folds. As Smith spoke, the VFW Post 6683 Color Guard executed the folds on an American flag used for a presentation.
After folding the flag, “Taps” was played as the old flag was retired from her post. The new flag was then carried to the flag pole and saluted as she rose into the sky.
After the new flag was raised the attendees sang the National Anthem and recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
The ceremony featured representatives from Enterprise’s VFW Post 6683 and Auxiliary, the Wiregrass Wounded Veterans Committee, American Legion Post 73 and Auxiliary, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 9, Purple Heart Association, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Association, local Girl Scouts, among other civic groups and organizations.
The flag retirement ceremony was officially closed by O’Neal Boswell, who thanked attendees for their continued support of Sam Boswell Honda’s flag retirement events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.