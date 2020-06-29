BIRMINGHAM — Samford University recognizes 1,759 students named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

The following students earned Dean’s List recognition:

Ashley Layman of Enterprise

Mia Banuelos of Enterprise

Lainey Smith of Samson

Load comments