BIRMINGHAM — Samford University recognizes 1,759 students named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
The following students earned Dean’s List recognition:
Ashley Layman of Enterprise
Mia Banuelos of Enterprise
Lainey Smith of Samson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.