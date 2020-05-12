Friendship Baptist Church at 3075 Coffee County Road 460 in Samson is searching for a full-time pastor.

We are a small country church. If you are interested, we would like to talk with you.

You may call 334 897-5959 or 334 565-3402 to schedule a time to meet with us.

Please leave a message if no one answers when you call and we will get back with you.

