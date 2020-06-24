HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. — Three separate pursuits in three days resulted in two arrests, and a third suspect still remains at large.
On Saturday, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Westville Store. A deputy located the stolen vehicle traveling south on Highway 179-A, and attempted a traffic stop.
The driver, identified as 32-year-old Charlotte R. Larrivee, ignored the deputy’s emergency lights and sirens at first, continuing south on Highway 179-A, but eventually came to a stop. Larrivee was arrested and is charged with grand theft auto.
On Sunday, Holmes County deputies responded to a pursuit initiated by the Geneva County Sheriff’s deputies. The pursuit ended on Highway 2 West with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, the Samson Police Department, and officers with the Alabama Game and Fish assisting in the pursuit.
Officers apprehended Ron Howell Benton, 68, of Samson. Benton was transported to the Holmes County Jail where he was later released to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, Benton was recently released on bond from jail after serving several months on charges of possession of a controlled substance and menacing.
“Before, Benton was apprehended in Holmes County Sunday, he rammed multiple vehicles, including a sheriff deputy’s vehicle in Geneva County.”
According to Helms, Benton faces multiple charges in Geneva County, including attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. The district attorney’s office is seeking to revoke his bond.
Additionally, John Jared Ryan Mixon, 23, is still being sought by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office after he fled into a wooded area near Geneva County Road 4 Monday.
Mixon fled from a traffic stop on Joy Meadows Circle. He was originally wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated battery at the time he eluded law enforcement. He is now facing additional charges of fleeing or eluding with disregard for public safety, driving while license or suspended or revoked (knowingly), no tag and no vehicle registration.
Anyone with information on Mixon’s whereabouts should contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681 (option 1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.