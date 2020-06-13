Enterprise High School’s newest principal, a seasoned veteran in the Enterprise school system, is ready and prepared to take on his new role with leadership, vision and a full helping of passion.
Stan Sauls, who was promoted to the position Thursday at the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education meeting, comes highly recommended by Superintendent Greg Faught.
“Mr. Sauls has a well-rounded background within our schools,” Faught said. “But even more importantly, he has succeeded at one of the more difficult positions within the system as an assistant principal at EHS.
“While he came highly recommended by his former principals and current teaching staff, I have personally worked with Mr. Sauls for years and can testify to his ability to persevere and operate at a high level under difficult circumstances.”
One of the qualifications Faught and his team were looking for in a principal included a “seasoned leader of people,” and Sauls’ background in education, specifically in Enterprise, can hardly be ignored.
After attending both Auburn and Troy universities, he began his career at Enterprise High School in 1996 as a teacher and a coach. He went on to serve in those roles at Dothan High School and Prattville High School before landing back in Enterprise at Dauphin Junior High in 2001.
He spent five years at DJHS before returning to EHS in 2006, where he was again a coach and a teacher. In 2012, he became the assistant principal at Enterprise Junior High, and in 2014 accepted the assistant principal role at DJHS. He’s been the assistant principal and AP Coordinator at EHS from 2015 until his promotion Thursday.
“Mr. Sauls is a long time employee of Enterprise City Schools, so he has unique knowledge about the community, culture of the school, faculty and staff and, of course, our students,” Faught said. “We encourage our employees to prepare themselves and to work hard because opportunities to advance within the school system will be up for grabs.
“Mr. Sauls has proven his administrative mettle over the years and earned the opportunity to lead our high school. His most important administrative work and biggest challenges are right in front of him, though.”
Sauls already has big plans in mind for EHS and its students. Several of those ideas have already been set in motion. After a thorough study of how to better meet the needs of the student body, a remedial English program was put in place last year, and a math program is scheduled to begin this coming school year. He also plans to expand AP courses and dual enrollment opportunities with local junior colleges and wants to build on existing career tech courses that may fill high-demand jobs in our area.
He and his team of assistant principals and counselors also meet directly with students to assist them on specific academic paths that align with their ambitions for their futures.
“We’ve got so many options here for students to take advantage of: the AP program, dual enrollment, ROTC, career tech,” Sauls said, “We never force a student into any of these avenues. However, we do try to guide them through talking, having discussions and using the data we have to help them make the best decisions on which direction they want to go. We’re trying to help kids through the entire scope of what we have going on and what we have to offer them.”
Growing up in Elba, he’s loved the community from a young age and has a particular fondness for the school system.
“There’s nothing wrong with any other school system, I have just always loved these schools and this community,” he elaborated. “From teaching and coaching (football, baseball, soccer, tennis and basketball at both DJHS and EHS) and everything else over the years, it has a family feel to it for me.”
The superintendent is confident Sauls is prepared to move EHS forward.
“He is deeply rooted in the correct principles in life and will stand up for what is good and in the best interest of his students and staff,” Faught said. “He is courageous as well as compassionate. I look forward to working more closely with him as we continue to build upon the quality of what is already one of the best high schools in the state.”
The guiding principles he’s taking to office with him are leadership, passion, vision and excitement. But his experience as a coach and administrator confirmed he can’t do anything alone, he said.
“It’s not just one person, it’s a team,” he emphasized. “Especially when you’re sitting here with an administrative team of six people, including yourself, and on top of that having five counselors as well. We’re going to be working very closely together to set the goals of where we want to be.
“The way I feel about it coming in is being the leader of the team and making sure we have the same vision and direction of identifying, through data and statistics, what we need to do curriculum wise and coming up with plans and goals to get us there. It’s the whole picture that you’re looking at, but it definitely takes, with a school this size, having everyone on the same page and being motivated. That’s where I come in as the instructional leader.”
Sauls said the last five years as assistant principal have greatly helped prepare him for his new role by giving him experience with all types of scenarios. Whether it involves students, faculty and staff, parents/guardians or stakeholders, every situation — some serious, some not — the best interest of the school and his students was always at the forefront of his mind.
Kaitlyn Stephenson, a 2008 EHS graduate now working in Birmingham as a senior social worker with the Jefferson County Department of Human Resources, credits Sauls as playing a big role in her academic success.
“He was a great mentor, teacher and coach,” she said. “He truly cared about my success, both in the classroom and as an athlete.”
Sauls called this promotion a “dream come true,” repeatedly making it known he feels intense honor and privilege at his new responsibilities.
“When I first started, you never think you’re going to end up in a position like this,” he said. “It’s a big job, it’s a big school, but it’s a lot of good people.”
Sauls has been married to his wife, Lori, a second grade teacher at Hillcrest Elementary, for 10 years. His daughter, Maddie, just graduated from Auburn University. His son Logan recently graduated from EHS and will be attending Auburn University this fall. His youngest daughter Sophie will be going into the third grade.
His daughter Alli Grace, an upcoming sophomore at EHS, is “not very excited about me being the principal,” he joked.
In an office filled near to the brim with family photos, Auburn memorabilia and wearing a Wildcats T-shirt, it’s easy to see where his heart lies.
