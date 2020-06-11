The Enterprise Board of Education, acting on the recommendation of Superintendent Greg Faught, hired Stan Sauls as the new principal at Enterprise High School at Thursday’s meeting.
The hiring serves as a promotion for Sauls, who was one of five assistant principals at the high school before Brent Harrison resigned last month.
Sauls first started with the Enterprise City Schools system in 1996.
“My heart has been in Enterprise ever since,” Sauls said. “I want to thank Mr. Faught for giving me the honor and the privilege to be in this position.
“We’ve got an outstanding team, faculty and staff, and we’re all very excited about getting back to work. I truly appreciate this opportunity.”
Sauls is an Elba High graduate and attended both Troy and Auburn universities.
Faught’s recommendation to hire Sauls as principal produced a unanimous vote by the board. The superintendent and Board Vice President Rodrick Caldwell offered their congratulations and welcomed Sauls to his new position.
The board also approved a motion to accept an $807,822 bid from McDonald Construction to begin site work on the Enterprise High School baseball/softball complex. The bid does include the paving of all parking lots around the complex.
Faught, along with Board President Reid Clark, recognized Twyla Pipkin, principal at Pinedale Elementary, Julie Harmon, child nutrition supervisor, John Bullard, system-wide custodian, Lynne Newsome, central office receptionist , and Sharon Strickland, special education aide, who are all retiring, for their commitment to Enterprise City Schools and their students.
In other business:
• The financial report was approved.
• Joe Freeman was granted a request to appear before the board to discuss a zoning issue regarding the lottery pool for Pre-K.
• Pam Christian, chief financial officer, provided the board with a breakdown of the 2020 amended budget. The budget was approved.
• The board approved an update to the salary schedule.
• The employee handbook was approved.
• Dr. Patrick Cain was appointed as the Sick Bank Committee Chairperson.
• Superintendent Greg Faught recommended the hiring of 20 summer workers and 20 co-op students to complete projects in and around the school, and the recommendation was approved.
• The agreement with Encore Rehabilitation to continue to provide their services to the school and its student athletes was approved.
• Out-of-state trip requests were approved.
• A personnel list of resignations, transfers, retirements and hires was provided and approved. This list will be published at a later date.
