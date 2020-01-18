Medical Center Enterprise is an official weigh-in site for Scale Back Alabama at 101 E. Brunson St., Suite 110 (Doctor’s Center adjacent to MCE). All weights are confidential.
The event is sponsored by MCE, MCE Cardiology Group, Cardiology and Dr. Ghassan Dalati.
The weigh-in dates are Jan. 20-23 from 8 a.m. to 4:55 p.m. and Jan. 24 from 8-11:55 a.m.
The weekly weigh-ins are each Wednesday from 8-11:55 a.m. The weigh-out dates are April 6-9 from 8 a.m. to 4:55 p.m. and April 10 from 8-11:55 a.m.
All prizes will be given via ScaleBackAlabama. For more information on guidelines, visit www.scalebackalabama.com.
