The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education approved recommended changes for its student handbooks for the elementary schools, junior highs and high school for the 2020-21 school year.
The board also approved the following personnel actions:
Resignations, effective May 26 unless noted:» Hannah Beth Baker, Spanish teacher, Enterprise High.
» Hope Bowers, kindergarten teacher, Hillcrest Elementary.
» Kaley Capehart, special ed teacher, Hillcrest.
» Julie Eagle, math teacher, EHS.
» Christina Gingrich, social science teacher, Coppinville Jr. High.
» Katherine Hadden, 3rd grade teacher, Holly Hill Elementary.
» Tracy Lee, science teacher, Coppinville Jr. High.
Mallory Pouncey, special ed teacher, EHS.
» Kristoffer Rainey, PE teacher, Dauphin Jr. High, effective April 6.
» Amiee Sanders, math teacher, EHS.
» Rachel Stinson, English teacher, Dauphin Jr. High.
Non-Renewals, effective May 26:» Shannon Brown, LPC, Enterprise City Schools.
» Sheila Lofton, kindergarten teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary.
» Denise Moonschein, special ed aide, Rucker Blvd. Elementary.
» Rebekka Newell, kindergarten teacher, Enterprise Early Education Center
» Rachel Patrillo, 5th grade teacher, Holly Hill.
Christopher Porter, special ed aide, Enterprise City Schools.
Transfers, effective 2020-21 school year:» Melissa Johnson, Spanish teacher, from Coppinville/Dauphin to EHS.
Markel Strawder, ESL teacher, from Harrand Creek Elementary to Enterprise City Schools
Employment, effective Aug. 3, 2020, unless noted:
Tami Oliver, special ed aide, Coppinville Jr. High
Jamey Stephens, PE aide, Coppinville Jr. High
Dennis Chastang, PE aide, Dauphin Jr. High
Sean Gancer, English teacher, Dauphin Jr. High
Erin Rosa, 1st class Pre-K teacher, Enterprise City Schools
John Wadsworth, math teacher, Enterprise High
Brittany McKenzie, teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary
Trey Short, maintenance technician, effective May 26
Grace Gaines, teacher, Pinedale Elementary
Supplements:
Trey Short, Maintenance Adv. Cert., effective May 26
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.