The Coffee County Board of Education recently approved a revised school calendar for the 2020-2021 school year. The important dates to remember and breaks are as follows:
» Aug. 5 — Pre-K Jumpstart 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
» Aug. 6 — Kindergarten Jumpstart 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
» Aug. 6 — Open house: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
» Aug. 10 — First day of school for all students
» Oct. 22 — Open house/parent visitation 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
» Nov. 23-27 — Thanksgiving break
» Dec. 18-Jan. 5 — Christmas break
» March 26-April 2 — Spring break
» May 26 — last day of school
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.