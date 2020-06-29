The Coffee County Board of Education recently approved a revised school calendar for the 2020-2021 school year. The important dates to remember and breaks are as follows:

» Aug. 5 — Pre-K Jumpstart 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

» Aug. 6 — Kindergarten Jumpstart 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

» Aug. 6 — Open house: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

» Aug. 10 — First day of school for all students

» Oct. 22 — Open house/parent visitation 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

» Nov. 23-27 — Thanksgiving break

» Dec. 18-Jan. 5 — Christmas break

» March 26-April 2 — Spring break

» May 26 — last day of school

