Schools continue Diversity Week celebrations

Schools around the Enterprise City Schools system have continued celebrations for Multicultural Diversity Week.
Celebrations — which are intended to explore the many different cultures and countries that represent the students and families in the ECS school system — included lunch on Wednesday with various cuisines from different countries.
Destiny Hudson, parent and family engagement specialist with ECS, said the children have enjoyed the festivities, which will obviously continue throughout the week, so far.
Today, students will have the opportunity to dress up in a way that represents any country and students will also attended “A Celebration of Culture” event, hosted by ECS, at Enterprise High School’s Performing Arts Center. Open to the community, the event will begin with a variety of local entertainment, including Folkorico Dances, traditional Mexican dances and student performances.
The Elementary Choir, Enterprise Expressions, and Troy University Confucius Institute will perform as well, according to Hudson.
After the entertainment, everyone will have an opportunity to view exhibits and displays in the lobby of the PAC.
Celebrations continue on Friday, Oct. 25 with a celebration of diverse music, where students will learn about a variety of music and music styles from other countries.
Hudson said Diversity Week offers students an opportunity to experience a daily trip around the word as they learn about diverse traditions, languages, music, fashion, food and more.
