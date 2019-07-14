SEACT Summer Camp concludes with performance

Southeast Alabama Community Theatre Summer Camp, hosted at Enterprise State Community College, concluded last Friday with performances by actors and actresses from both classes offered at the camp. The camp, which featured 40 actors and actresses, was hosted at ESCC for the first time thanks to the efforts of ESCC Fine Arts Division Chair Ken Thomas. Here, students in one SEACT camp class perform “The Jitterbug” before beginning a play.
The campers, ages five through 12, learned a 13-scene stage play, “The Wizard of Oz.” SEACT Summer Camp was intended to promote public speaking, creativity and social skills in area youth. According to ESCC Public Relations Director Stephen Schmidt, the college was happy to host a great program for the community that promotes the arts in the Wiregrass. Schmidt said ESCC looks forward to hosting the event again next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.