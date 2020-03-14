The first case of COVID-19, the coronavirus, confirmed in Alabama has led to the temporary closing of the Enterprise Senior Citizens Center beginning Monday.
Mayor Bill Cooper, city department heads, Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Board members, City School leaders and Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown met at City Hall Friday morning with Alabama Department of Public Health’s Southeastern District Administrator Corey Kirkland and Clinical Director Johna Cotton to discuss a collective course of action now that Alabama has a confirmed case.
In a press conference announcing the development Friday morning, Dr. Scott Harris, state health officer, said a Montgomery resident who had recently been out of the state and had other health issues is in stable condition after testing positive for the virus.
Harris recommended Alabamians not attend public gatherings of more than 500 people confined in tight spaces. He announced guidelines, which have been highly publicized in traditional media and social media during recent weeks, to help people avoid becoming infected by the virus.
Of immediate concern for the local leaders are the patrons of the Enterprise Senior Citizen Center, who gather each weekday morning at the center for breakfast and lunch and other activities.
“It is with regret that I announce we must close the Enterprise Senior Citizens Center until further notice,” Cooper said. “We agree with the decision by the Southeast Alabama Regional Council on the Aging, because we certainly want to protect the health and well-being of our seniors.”
SARCOA, which administers the senior programs, issued a statement Friday afternoon saying all 36 of the senior centers in the SARCOA region will be temporarily closed. Current senior center participants will be contacted with information on how they may continue to receive meals during the shutdown period.
Reviewing the risks and symptoms associated with the virus, and the information gained from the worldwide outbreak, Kirkland said senior citizens and people will chronic illness or immune system disorders are at higher risk to catch the virus.
He said although the ADPH recommends canceling large gatherings in close proximity, local entities will be making their own decisions regarding closings and cancellations unless the outbreak gets much worse.
The World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade was set for noon Saturday in downtown Enterprise, followed by the St. Paddy’s Half-Pint .5K and a reception at Crossfit FXT. The parade and .5K Run/Walk are outdoor events.
After lengthy discussions weighing all information available at this time, the officials agreed that the events would go on as planned.
“But it’s more important than ever for people who plan to attend this, or any other upcoming public gathering, to follow the health department safety practices and to make an informed decision about whether to attend,” Cooper said.
City leaders have not canceled any upcoming events, but they will continue to monitor the number and pace of new COVID-19 cases in the state and local community. Decisions about future events and activities will be made as new information develops.
“We are asking for calm in the community as we face this crisis,” Cooper said. “We knew that sooner or later, the state would have to deal with COVID-19. We pray the impact will be minimal and that no lives will be lost here, and we continue to pray for all victims across the country.”
In the meantime, Cooper asked that residents and visitors to the community stay informed. Health experts say the risk of getting COVID-19 is still currently low. The Center for Disease Control reports today show the United States has had a total of 1,629 cases thus far, with 41 deaths.
Brown said at this time, the Enterprise and Coffee County area is in a monitoring and surveillance stage, which is a more minor stage of alert in which precautionary practices are encouraged. The stage of emergency alerts advance with suspected and confirmed cases increases. More restrictive action is required, and in extreme cases, mandated.
Kirkland told the gathering of officials that the ADPH cannot define a specific threshold, but people must use their own judgment about whether to attend events.
Though the spring break time period, which normally sees heavy vacation travel, is approaching, Kirkland also advised against non-essential out-of-state and out-of-country travel until the virus threat has diminished.
The symptoms of the coronavirus are fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Among the best practices for avoiding infection is diligent hand-washing, Kirkland said. ADPH recommends that hands be washed with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
The ADPH recommends that people avoid close contact with people who are sick, and maintain a distance of about six feet between yourself and others as a general practice while the virus is still spreading. Stay home if you are sick and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.
Kirkland advised the group Friday that local governments and businesses should be reviewing leave policies and contingency plans in case future closures become necessary.
For more extensive information on the Corona Virus, how to protect yourself, testing and treatment, go to alabamapublichealth.gov.
