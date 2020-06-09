TUSCALOOSA — The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was:
Timothy Brusuelas of Enterprise, who received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
Marcelino Diaz of Enterprise, who received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Aniyia Elder of Enterprise, who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Alicia Gallo of Enterprise, who received a Bachelor of Arts.
Mark Goodson of Enterprise, who received a Bachelor of Arts.
Isaiah Kearse of Enterprise, who received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Mary Mahle of Enterprise, who received a Master of Social Work.
Brent Vallor of Enterprise, who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Diamond Williams of Enterprise, who received a Bachelor of Arts.
Leslie Ethridge of New Brockton, who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Brooklyn Gillis of Kinston, who received a Bachelor of Science.
Caroline Hataway of Kinston, who received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
Erica Simmer of Coffee Springs, who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
William Cutts of Chancellor, who received a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology.
The recent change to remote learning during this unprecedented time affected the University’s plans for traditional commencement activities. However, commencement is a milestone, and the University wants graduates to have the opportunity to walk across the stage in celebration of their success. Although any plans are contingent on how the summer outlook progresses, all spring graduates are invited to participate in the summer commencement events scheduled for Friday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 1.
