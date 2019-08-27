Several visit area schools for Prayer Walk

Hundreds of people around Enterprise and Coffee County came to area schools for the Annual Prayer Walk hosted by the Coffee County Baptist Women on Mission. The non-denominational event welcomed residents to all county and city schools, as well as Enterprise State Community College, at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Though rain was in the area, several still attended. Here, a group of participants listens to First Baptist Church Pastor of Students Bryan Barrineau prior to his prayer in the lobby of Enterprise High School. Barrineau was the designated leader at EHS, welcoming people to the school for around an hour. He encouraged participants to pray for students, faculty, administration, parents and the coaching staff for all sports.
