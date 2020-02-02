Grant Lyons, deputy director of the Coffee County EMA, said there is potential for severe weather this week sometime Wednesday and/or Thursday.
Lyons noted a potent system is expected to develop and bring a line of strong-to-severe storms with it.
The following is a weather alert release from Lyons:
Overview:The Storm Prediction Center shows a slight risk (15% chance) for severe weather in their Day 5 Convective Outlook. This early outlook implies that there is a higher-than-normal confidence that severe weather is a possibility. Exact timing is uncertain as the expected period for severe storms is several days out from now.
Hazards:Damaging winds and tornadoes are expected to be the greatest threats. Widespread rainfall is also expected with estimated amounts of 1-3 inches, with isolated areas seeing higher amounts. However, flooding is not a concern at this time as the system should be progressive. Details about the hazards will be clearer as the system gets closer to our forecast area and confidence increases on the exact timing of its arrival.
