Coffee County EMA Deputy Director Grant Lyons said severe weather is expected for the area early Thursday morning.
Lyons added the following:
» An initial round of storms, possibly severe, will reach our area very early Thursday (after midnight) and into the early Thursday morning hours. Ahead of these storms will be gusty winds, 35-40 mph.
» A squall line is expected to develop Thursday but it’s still too early to discuss timing of that squall and whether or not it will impact our area.
» The main threat for our area Wednesday night/early Thursday morning will be damaging wind gusts, but a tornado or two is possible.
» Our area is projected to receive 3-4 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible.
As this looks to be an overnight event, please make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts (a way to wake you up).
Rain totals:The rain totals for January were released by the Choctawhatchee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority.
The Big Creek gauge on Highway 87 North recorded the largest amount of rainfall with 9.08 inches in January.
New Brockton had the lowest rainfall total for January at just 4.40 inches, followed by Enterprise at 4.56.
Other gauges in Coffee County include Folsom Bridge at 7.96 inches, Elba at 7.88, and Lowry Mill at 7.80.
