Coffee County EMA Deputy Director Grant Lyons said there is a strong chance for severe weather this week.
In a release Monday, Lyons noted “Scattered showers and storms will overspread Wednesday with the first chance of strong to severe storms being after midnight Wednesday night. Thursday looks to have the highest chance of severe storms, especially afternoon into the evening. As the line moves east, severe weather is still a threat Thursday night with Friday being mostly dry. The timing continues to come into better agreement but not enough confidence for any timing graphics. There is the chance we have multiple rounds of strong to severe storms.”
Lyons also said “damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are both possibilities. Isolated flash flooding is also possible.”
