According to Coffee County EMA Deputy Director Grant Lyons, severe weather for the area is most likely Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. The Storm Prediction Center has noted much of the southeast has an enhanced risk for severe weather.
There is also an increased threat for flash flooding accompanying the severe weather risk.
According to a release, a low pressure system and associated cold front will move through the southeast Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. There could be a few thunderstorms early Sunday morning but the severe threat will begin Sunday afternoon. All modes of severe weather are possible, including tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding.
