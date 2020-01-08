Severe storms could impact Coffee County into Saturday night, including the possibility of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.
According to Coffee County EMA Deputy Director Grant Lyons, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has predicted as much as 30% severe weather for a large portion of Alabama. Even the rest of the state has about 15% chance of severe weather.
Models continue to support an intense line of thunderstorms with embedded tornadoes ahead of a cold front moving through the state, reaching the Mississippi/Alabama line between 6-10 a.m. Saturday morning and exiting the southeast sections of the state between 5-10 p.m. These times may change as we get closer to the event. The potential exists for straight-line wind gusts at or above 70 mph, mimicking widespread tornado damage.
The potential for super cells to develop ahead of the line is still unclear and will depend on the state of the atmosphere ahead of the line. If enough instability develops, then super cells could form.
As the front clears the state Sunday, it will move northward as a warm front Sunday night into Monday. This will lead to additional heavy rain and thunderstorms across much of the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.