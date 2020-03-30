Coffee County can expect possible severe thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening. According to the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency, there is a 2 out of 5 chance for all forms of severe weather to happen this afternoon. The main threats are strong damaging wind gust and air. There is also a chance of an isolated tornado.
With the risk of severe weather, Deputy Director of the Coffee County EMA Grant Lyons suggests that residents are prepared for all possible outcomes that the weather might have.
“We want to make sure, that with everything else going on, that you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts,” Lyons said. “Whether that is weather radio, a phone, or news alerts. Make sure you are aware of what is happening.”
Lyon said weather can change in an instant, so residents need to be prepared.
There are many restrictions placed on outside travel due to COVID-19. You can only shop at essential businesses and get your food to go. These restrictions mean that there are a lot fewer people on the road. Lyons said that this may actually be a good thing when it comes to severe weather, adding “Hopefully, everyone being indoors is going to be helpful. Know where you are going to go, know your safe spots.”
