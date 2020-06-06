HENDERSON, Tennessee — Ashton Sexton, of Enterprise has been named to Freed-Hardeman’s President’s List for the Spring 2020 semester.

Sexton, who is majoring in Psychology, is among more than 700 students to receive recognition during a challenging spring semester that required students to finish their coursework online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full-time students who achieve a 3.40 grade point average are named to the Dean’s List. To be on the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average.

