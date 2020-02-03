WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) today announced that he has nominated 58 students from across the state of Alabama, including one from Coffee County, to attend United States service academies. Service academies include the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
Roshan Devesh Dahale of Enterprise received a nomination to the U.S. Naval Academy. He is the son of Sheri and Devesh Dahale and is a student at Enterprise High School.
“I am honored to nominate Roshan Dahale to the U.S. Naval Academy,” Sen. Shelby said. “His academic record and achievements outside the classroom ensure that he is equipped to succeed in this new endeavor. I wish him the best of luck in this next chapter and look forward to his future accomplishments.”
In order to be considered for a service academy nomination, applicants must be residents of Alabama and complete the required ACT or SAT exams. They must also provide letters of recommendation, an official school transcript, a qualifying medical examination, and a completed application form found on Senator Shelby’s website.
Although Sen. Shelby has nominated these students, the academy to which they received a nomination will make the final admission decision.
