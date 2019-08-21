The Enterprise Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1600 Block of Shellfield Road in Enterprise on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 3 a.m.
The preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown individual fired a single gunshot from a vehicle, striking the victim in the right arm. The suspect was possibly driving a white pickup truck.
The victim was treated and released from the hospital. This is an active investigation and no further information is currently available.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) requests that anyone with additional information regarding this crime to contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
