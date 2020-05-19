On May 19, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office began receiving complaints of and unknown person or persons calling and claiming to be an employee of Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. These calls are advising whoever answers the call that they had missed a court date, etc. The caller is trying to get the victim to pay amounts ranging from $3,000 to $5,000.
Caller ID on the victim’s phone may show the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office number. This number has been spoofed, or copied, to look like the phone call has come from the sheriff’s office.
Coffee County Sheriff’s Office will never contact you by phone in an attempt to collect any type of monetary funds.
Residents are advised to not give the caller any information and to simply hang up on the caller.
