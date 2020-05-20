Several Coffee County Sheriff’s Office employees have been tested for COVID-19.
James Brown, director of the Coffee County EMA, said in a Wednesday release, "We have not received all the tests back at this time, but to protect the health information of our employees, we cannot comment on individual cases. It should be known that the sheriff’s office remains fully operational and is ready to serve the public in any manner necessary.
"We have not and do not see a need to initiate any mutual aid agreements to back fill any of these positions. All deputies and other employees have had in their possession Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including masks, gloves and goggles. They have also modified their procedures to ensure protection of themselves and the public."
