The Enterprise Police Department on Friday at 5:30 p.m. responded to a shooting at McDonald’s, 652 Boll Weevil Circle. The shooting occurred during a verbal altercation between the occupants of two vehicles in the drive thru line. During this altercation, a white female wearing a red shirt and blue jeans, fired a single round into the victim’s vehicle. At this same time, a white male occupying the same vehicle as the female suspect, brandished a rifle at the victim.
Both suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting in a tan in color Lincoln Towncar. The victim was not injured during this encounter.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) requests that anyone with additional information regarding this crime to contact (334) 347-2222. or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.