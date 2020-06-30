On Monday at 3:15 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to a fight in progress at Untouchables Barber Shop located at 913 Rucker Boulevard. Upon arrival, Officers discovered a shooting occurred during the fight and located a victim in a nearby business with two gunshot wounds.
The suspect fled the scene prior to Officers arrival. EPD Detectives have identified the suspect as Shawntareis Dakuan Thompson, 23, of Enterprise. An arrest warrant was obtained on this individual for Assault 1st degree. The victim is being treated at a hospital and is currently in stable condition. No further information will be released.
Thompson is 5-foot, 9-inches and weighs about 150 pounds.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) requests that anyone with additional information regarding this crime or the whereabouts of the suspect to call (334) 347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.