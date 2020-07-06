flowers photo

Flowers

On July 4 at 11:55 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to the 100 Block of Hildreth Street on a call for a shooting.

Responding Officers discovered one victim with a single gunshot wound to the leg. EPD Detectives determined a physical altercation took place between the suspect and victim prior to the shooting.

On July 5, 2020, at 11:45 a.m., the Hildreth Street shooting suspect, Jonathan Fenderick Flowers, 38, surrendered to the Enterprise Police Department at City Hall. EPD Officers executed an arrest warrant.

