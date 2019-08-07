‘Shop-with-a-Cop’ helps foster police, community relationships

A few police officers were recently able to help out in a different way by partnering with community children to tour the city and do some back to school shopping.
On Tuesday, five area children were given the opportunity to participate in the “Shop-With-a-Cop” program, which began last summer and is organized by Civitan Club and Hand Up Enterprise.
One of the biggest positives of the program, according to organizers, is that it can help foster positive relationships between police officers and area children. Each child was paired up with a police officer “Partner for a Day,” that took them around town for a fun-filled day of activities in addition to back to school shopping.
Activities included lunch at Chick-fil-A, bowling at Bowl Weevil Lanes and seeing a “Spider-Man: Far From Home” at Clark Cinemas.
Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper met the children and partners at City Hall on Tuesday morning and offered some words of wisdom with school around the corner.
“Undoubtedly you have done something well, and someone has recognized what you are doing,” Cooper said. “You want to continue that with the school year getting started. What you want to do is your best. Keep up good grades. Be obedient. Always say yes sir and no sir, and be respectful. Keep up the good work.”
Cooper said he appreciated the sponsors for the event because “education is the key to everything.”
Travis Parker of the Civitan Club and Hand Up Enterprise told The Ledger at last year’s “Shop-With-a-Cop” that the idea had been in the works for some time.
“We’re trying to do something to help open doors between the police department and the community,” Parker said.
Parker said there was approximately $200 in donated cash, services and gift cards.
