The children of retired Lt. Col. and Mrs. Immanuel Christian Sieving III happily announce their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary. Chris and Jeri were married on Dec. 28, 1969 in Rome, Georgia. They have been blessed with four children, Quad (Sheila), Marc (Angie), Manny and Reed and seven grandchildren McCain, Madison, Ty, Grace, Quinn, Eva and Stella Rose. Thank you for loving each other and giving us a happy family. Congratulations Granny and Pop. We love you.
