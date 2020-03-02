Enterprise High School’s varsity baseball team went 4-0 on its road trip to Mississippi last weekend — highlighted by three wins earned in the Wildcats’ final at bat and senior McCain Sieving’s no-hitter.
“We didn’t play a bad team. We saw some good arms, some good hitters,” Wildcats head coach Matt Whitton said. “I’m proud of our guys for how they handled things. You can lose the fact that you’re there to win games and get better. They didn’t let being in a hotel with your buddies distract them.”
The Wildcats participated in the Mid-Mississippi Classic in Pearl, Miss. There were plenty of highlights for Enterprise (6-3), none bigger than Sieving’s no-hitter against North Pike.
He struck out six and walked just two. A third runner got on by an error.
“I felt really good going into the game. It was a pretty cold night but everything was working in the bullpen for me,” said Sieving, whose father, Marc, last week was named head football coach at Elba High School.
“All my stuff was working. All three pitches (fastball, changeup, breaking ball), everything was spot on. I had some great pitching calls from my pitching coach, and it worked out great for me.”
The senior right-hander had to be that good. The Wildcats had one hit through six innings and it was 0-0 going to the bottom of the sixth.
Hunter Sumrall ripped a one-out double to center for Enterprise. Garrett Barefoot’s two-out single to right scored Sumrall for the game’s first run.
“That was amazing,” Sieving said, adding he went back out three outs away from his no-hitter. He said his mindset shifted a bit.
“It went from a competitive mindset to more of a finishing mindset,” he said. “I know my job in the seventh. I just had to go out there and do what I had to do.”
Shortstop Connor Couch turned three ground balls into an easy 1-2-3 inning to seal the no-hitter.
“It was a team thing, man. I can’t take it all by myself,” Sieving said. “My infield made some great plays for me. Connor was so smooth on those ground balls and made the throws for me.
“Logan McCarthy, at third base, caught a line drive that was hit right at him and doubled off a guy at first base. That was huge, too. It was a surreal moment. ”
Sieving’s dad didn’t make the road trip to Mississippi, but his mother, Angie, was there.
“I’m glad somebody saw it,” McCain said.
Whitton said it was good to see Sieving regroup.
“He had a bad outing last week and he justed pounded the (strike) zone and stayed ahead of hitters all day,” the coach said. “He’s a guy for us that we rely on heavily. He’s one of our top three arms — heavy fastball, got a lot of movement and sink on it. He’s got a nice changeup and when he gets his breaking stuff going he’s a three-pitch guy.
“He’s not going to miss over the middle a lot. He’s going to stay on the outer half of the plate and work the ball in and out. When he stays down in the zone he’s very, very tough to hit. I thought he did a good job of that Friday night — getting ahead with strike 1 and going from there.”
Sieving threw just 89 pitches, 62 were strikes. He also threw first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 23 batters he faced.
Enterprise won two other games in its final at bat, including its opener Thursday night against Northwest Rankin, a traditional power in Mississippi.
The Wildcats gave up four runs in the bottom of the fifth and trailed 6-2. Sumrall got a big lead-off home run in top of the sixth. EHS added another run in that inning on Couch’s groundout. In the seventh, they rallied for three runs and came away with a 7-6 victory.
“That was a huge win for us,” Whitton said. “Down four with two at bats left and we battled back. Any time you win the first game of a road trip it’s huge. And to beat the quality of ball club we did was big for us.”
In the first of two games Friday, Trey Cavanaugh pitched 6 2/3 innings in a 4-2 victory over Gulf Shores. Austin Acreman got the one-out save.
“Pitching kept us in the games all weekend,” the coach said. “We had quality starts and relievers kept us right there. We started Colin Marsh in the first game and he did an outstanding job of getting ahead of hitters. Dylan Dalrymple earned the win in relief.
“Then Friday Trey took a no-hitter into the fifth. I thought he did an outstanding job of mixing his pitches.”
Sieving’s no-hitter came later Friday night.
In Saturday’s finale, Enterprise edged Brookhaven 5-4 by scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh to complete the 4-0 road trip. A walk, a bunt and two passed balls gave the Wildcats the victory. Pinch runner Tal Sessions scored the walk-off run with one out.
Lane Danford started the game on the mound for the Wildcats and gave up three hits and two runs — none earned — in five innings. Triston Bartling pitched the sixth and Acreman worked the seventh and earned the win
“We had younger guys in the game Saturday. We’re up 4-0 and you blink and it’s 4-2. You blink again and it’s 4-3,” Whitton said. “Those younger guys never flinched. They kept their heads down and made some big plays in big-time situations to get us out of an inning. Guys made some big pitches to get us out of some innings.”
There were plenty of positives that came from the Mississippi road trip, the coach said.
“I think the biggest thing this weekend was we took 27 guys over there and all 27 guys played a role — whether pinch running, pitching, playing defense, hitting, whatever,” Whitton said. “Everybody played, everybody got a chance to show what they can do for us and how they can help us.
“We talked about that Saturday after the game. I think everybody on our team understands whether you’re a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior, if you were in Mississippi with us you have a role. Whatever that role is, do it to the best of your ability. I think guys are starting to see that and they know they can help us in a certain way. We’re going to have to use different guys in different roles throughout the year. A lot of guys proved that they can handle that role this weekend.”
