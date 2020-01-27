A “skimmer” was found at a Dothan ATM and possibly others, resulting in some fraudulent debit card withdrawals for a limited number of local members of All In Credit Union.
The Enterprise Police Department began receiving inquiries of money disappearing from some All In Credit Union accounts on Monday, according to Lt. Billy Haglund. Haglund said his office was investigating the matter.
“We’ve received numerous reports of this going on,” Haglund said, noting that the EPD would likely make further statements regarding the matter on Tuesday.
Kathy Scarbrough, vice president of marketing for All In Credit Union in Daleville, said only a limited number of the company’s 127,000 members were affected, and that it is believed that the skimmers were effective only Saturday prior to being stopped.
“There’s been no data breech,” Scarbrough said. “It was a skimmer. Our security team was made aware of the matter Saturday morning and a team was dispatched to all of our locations.”
Scarbrough said one “skimmer” was found at a Dothan ATM, but said there may have been others.
Skimmers are placed on the ATM — not unlike those sometimes found at gas pumps — and they retrieve all relative personal information needed to make counterfeit cards.
“Members need to be vigilant monitoring their accounts and should contact us if they believe there is fraud,” Scarbrough said. “We are working closely with law enforcement.”
A skimmer is a card reader can be disguised to look like part of the ATM or gas pump where credit and debit cards are inserted. Before using ATMs, customers should check if something additional has been placed on the card slot, wiggling it to see if it is a loose-fitting attachment. If a skimmer is believed to have been added to an ATM, that person should contact the branch bank immediately.
