The potential for severe weather on Wednesday in Coffee County has been upgraded from “marginal” to “slight,” meaning scattered severe storms in the Wiregrass are possible.
On Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Fla., projected the best chance for storms would hit Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.
Damaging wind and hail are possible. A low risk for tornadoes also exists in the region.
Grant Lyons, Deputy Director of the Coffee County EMA, said the threat doesn’t look as widespread as weather events earlier this month.
In fact, cleanup continues on last week’s severe storms, particularly in the north end of the county.
“We do have a lot of trees that were blown over,” Coffee County Engineer Marty Lentz told the county commission on Monday. “All county roadways are open and cleared of trees. However we still have a lot of trees and debris on the side of the roadways.
“I’d like to put out the word for the public to travel with caution. We’re in the process of coming by and picking those up. I estimate it’ll probably take us about three weeks to get around and get it all up.”
County EMA Director James Brown said even with as much damage as was sustained, it’s unlikely to meet the thresholds for federal assistance through a disaster declaration.
The cleanup efforts drew praise for Lentz and his crews.
“They’ve been busy cleaning up the north end of Coffee County. Those crews have been working hard, long hours,” commission chairman Dean Smith said.
Still, Commissioner Kim Ellis thanked Lentz and his staff.
“I know on my end of the county we were torn up — trees everywhere, power lines down,” Ellis said. “Everybody loves to see the power company coming down their highway. But they need to understand that Marty and his guys are the ones that are having to clear that road and get it in shape where they can come in and put up the power lines.
“Marty, your guys do a heck of a job under very bad and extreme conditions. Just wanted to give a couple kudos to the great staff we have and what a great job they do.”
“I’d definitely like to second that,” Smith said, adding Brown and County Administrator/Attorney Rod Morgan for their invaluable work. “That’s the good thing about the staff we have in this county. I believe we’ve got some of the most competent staff people. I’m really pleased with not only the people we have but the job they do. …
“I don’t know that the county understands how blessed we are to have such good people, because that’s what makes this county run the way it does.”
