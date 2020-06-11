“Above and beyond.”
Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth mentioned that more than once when he talked about John Overstreet, a member of the school system’s Technology Team who passed away a year ago.
He also said it was “only fitting” that the first winner of the John Overstreet Memorial Award went to one of Overstreet’s closest friends, Heatherly Smith, the system’s technology integration facilitator.
Smith on Wednesday was presented the inaugural award, which recognizes the person who goes “above and beyond” for others in the Coffee County School System.
She was absolutely stunned — and moved to tears — when Killingsworth announced her as the winner.
“It’s just shocking. Unbelievable,” Smith said. “It’s hard to believe you could live up to that — or even be in the same ballpark with him because he was such a great person.”
Killingsworth talked about how Overstreet always put other people’s interests above his own, always went the extra mile and did it with a positive attitude and without a complaint.
“She exhibits those same characteristics as John,” Killingsworth said during a reception following the announcement at the Central Office.
Killingsworth said Overstreet always wanted to know two things — how you were doing and what he could do for you.
“I decided, as superintendent, we would honor his memory with an award each and every year to somebody in the Coffee County School System that went above and beyond their job description and their duties to help others in the system,” Killingsworth said.
Members of Overstreet’s family — his parents John H. and Margaret Overstreet, his sister Melanie and his spouse David Pyfrom — attended the ceremony.
Tami Crosby, now a special education coordinator, was technology coordinator when Overstreet joined the system and she and Smith interviewed him before he was hired.
“We had never interviewed for a technician before and didn’t know exactly what we were looking for,” Crosby recalled. “After we interviewed John, we knew he was hands-down the best person for job. …
“It wasn’t just his skill as a technician. It was how much he cared about the children and how much he cared about the teachers. No matter how small the problem may have been — maybe they didn’t even have something plugged in right — he still made them feel like their problem was important to him and he wanted to solve their problem.”
She talked about Overstreet’s attention to detail — that if a teacher liked a particular quote he would bring it or others like it to the teacher’s classroom.
“He also knew everybody’s favorite soft drink,” Crosby said. “If he came to your office or your room he brought you your favorite drink or snack that he overheard you talking about. He was probably the most thoughtful person I’ve known in my whole life.”
Smith, speaking before the announcement, drew laughter from the entire room when talking about her friend.
“My first impression of John was, ‘There’s no way nobody could be this nice,’ Smith said. “I kept thinking, ‘This is new, it’s going to wear off.’ The thing was, it never ended — and that’s what made him such a beautiful person.”
In addition to a plaque, Smith was presented a gift basket filled — in Overstreet’s style — with her favorites. Coffee and Dr Pepper and M&Ms and a gift certificate to her favorite local Mexican restaurant.
“All my favorites — and that would be something John would pick up on,” Smith said. “They did good. They knew my snacks.”
Overstreet’s father, John H. Overstreet, expressed his appreciation for the honor.
“I appreciate y’all being part of John’s life,” he said. “He enjoyed being here, he loved this place and the people he met and could help.”
