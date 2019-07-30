Smith graduates from basic military training

Airman Tyler D. Smith

Special to The Ledger

U.S. Air Force Airman Tyler D. Smith graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Smith is the son of Rhonda Hobbs of Enterprise, and David Smith of Theodore. He is the husband of Kaleigh Smith of Enterprise.

The airman is a 2015 graduate of Enterprise High School.

