Solutions First Federal Credit Union of Enterprise has hired David Thompson as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Thompson is a native of Ozark, and a graduate of Carroll High School. He graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in Finance. He has 34 years managerial experience in the financial services industry in the Wiregrass area.
Thompson graduated from the BAI School for Bank Administration at the University of Wisconsin. He has served as a Wiregrass United Way volunteer in Dale, Geneva and Houston counties.
He and his wife Lisa reside in Dothan, where they are members of the First Presbyterian Church. Their children are Natalie (and Keith) Owens, Lorilyn (and Tyler) Nable and granddaughter Harper Owens.
CEO Frank Garrett said, “I am excited about the addition of David Thompson as our new SVP and CFO. David brings much experience in banking to our credit union. His expertise in financial management will be an asset to Solutions First Credit Union.”
