All city employees of Enterprise will return to work on their regular schedules and some city buildings will be reopened beginning Monday, May 11.
“The city is returning to full operation and our workforce is returning to their regular full-time or part-time schedules,” Mayor Bill Cooper said. “We appreciate the cooperation of our employees and the customers during these past weeks as we took action to help protect the health of our employees and citizens.
“We are going to try to make things as normal as possible, but we must remember that the COVID-19 threat is not over and we must continue to fight it the only way we know how at this time, and that’s to practice all the safety measures that have been recommended by the state and federal health experts.”
The Centers for Disease Control reported Thursday that Coffee County has 138 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 8,699 cases confirmed in the state, as well as 347 deaths statewide.
The Enterprise City Council adopted a resolution Tuesday authorizing the end of a city operation system that limited access to City Hall, closed other city-owned buildings such as the Civic Center and Recreation Center, placed non-essential employees on a rotating work schedule, and limited the number of entrances into City Hall.
City Hall was never closed, but the number of employees in the building at any given time was reduced and strict safety measures were implemented to further protect customers and employees. The system was put into place April 8 after Gov. Kay Ivey issued a “Stay-At-Home” order in response to the continuing spread of COVID-19 throughout the state.
Cooper still recommends that everyone who can take care of their business by phone, online, by email or regular mail. For those who feel they must come to City Hall in person, Cooper and city officials ask the public’s cooperation in following the safety rules that will still be in place.
Tuesday’s council resolution does not overrule Gov. Kay Ivey’s “Safer-At-Home” order, which sets out directives for safety, such as social distancing and limits on groups and gatherings. Any activity that violates that order will not be allowed, the resolution states.
The Civic Center, Farmers Market, Recreation Center, Moose Hope gym and other buildings will remain closed to the public until further notice. Playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts and the skate park will remain closed in order to comply with the state orders as well.
The city’s recycling point on Glover Avenue at the Department of Public Works is open again. Cooper asked everyone to bag their recyclables and be courteous to the employees working at the site.
The Mayor also warned that the city has been made aware of unlicensed contractors who are contacting residents of the city about tree and limb removal, construction and roofing.
Anyone who does work in the city must have an Enterprise business license, Cooper explained. “If they can’t show a city business license, then they are not supposed to be doing business inside the city limits.
“Anyone caught doing business without a license will be arrested and fined,” he said. “I do not want to see any of our citizens to be victims of someone who may do poor work or leave without finishing the job.”
Cooper said no one who has a fever or flu-like symptoms, shortness of breath and other symptoms of COVID-19 should enter City Hall. Markings on the floor inside the building will help customers maintain 6-feet of separation from other individuals. Signs will give additional safety instructions. Regular disinfecting will be done and sanitizers will be available in various locations.
Temperature testing of employees each morning will continue for the foreseeable future. Cooper said employees with a temperature will not be allowed to work and come in contact with other employees or customers.
“We ask the public to abide by our safety practices at city facilities. We should all continue to use these safety practices in public no matter where we go,” the Mayor said. “We know that life must go on and business has to continue, but we do not want to cause a resurgence of cases by relaxing our safety standards right now.”
